Visa - Hyperlocal Campaign

Nearly 1/3 of Black female business owners say they fear they won't be able to get through the next year without help. Small businesses, especially minority owned businesses, have suffered greatly during the pandemic, and now Visa is rolling out a new program to help.

Visa is committed to helping small business owners but giving away one million dollars in grants and education resources to businesses that need it most. They are also helping to spotlight businesses to drive more customers to them, and focusing on helping small businesses build an online presence, from social media to online sales platforms.

Learn more here.