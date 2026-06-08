Summer schedules often mean more time for gaming and binge-watching favorite shows and movies. But can your current internet plan support the added load?

With more flexible summer schedules, it's the perfect time for a home connectivity check-up. Verizon's Fios 300 Mbps keeps everyone connected with ultra-low lag, perfect for uninterrupted gaming and streaming.

The timing for this deal comes as the federal Affordable Connectivity Program recently ended. That program helped many families keep their internet costs down.

"When that happened, Verizon stayed committed and remains committed to digital inclusion because connectivity is a necessity," says Verizon Spokesperson Alex Lee. "That's why we're offering Fios Home Internet for as low as $20 per month for qualified customers through Verizon Forward and Lifeline discounts."

Checking for qualification is simple and only takes a few minutes. If you already participate in programs like Lifeline, or if you're looking to improve your financial health, you can call 1-800-VERIZON or visit verizon.com/discounts/verizon-forward/. Qualified customers could save more than $500 per year.



Verizon Offers $20 Internet Deal for Qualified Customers

Verizon Offers $20 Internet Deal for Qualified Customers

Even if you don't qualify for the special pricing, Verizon says anyone can bring them your bill and they'll find you a better deal.

The company also just announced the Galaxy S26 Ultra, which features the world's first privacy display built into a phone. The screen shows a clear view when looking straight on, but can automatically turn on privacy mode when typing passwords or using specific apps.

For more information, visit your local Verizon store or check out verizon.com/discounts/verizon-forward/.