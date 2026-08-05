Verizon leads the telecommunications industry as the nation's premier service provider, focusing on technology that connects families while managing costs. The company's back-to-school initiative features practical devices and simplified plans designed for busy parents and students.

The Gizmo Watch 4 gives kids independence while providing parents peace of mind through built-in safety features. Parents can track location, set safe zones, and maintain two-way communication throughout the school day.

Current Samsung deals bring premium devices within reach through strategic pricing that makes flagship technology accessible for families. The promotion helps parents upgrade devices without stretching budgets as students return to classrooms.



Verizon helps families prepare for back-to-school season with new tech deals

Verizon helps families prepare for back-to-school season with new tech deals



Verizon's Simplicity plan reduces complexity in billing and service management. This streamlined approach allows families to focus on what matters most rather than navigating complicated telecommunications packages.

The kids bundle deal combines the Gizmo Watch 4 with complementary services for comprehensive back-to-school solutions. The Samsung promotion and Simplicity plan complete Verizon's effort to deliver value while maintaining network reliability customers expect. See more deals on Verizon's website.