This summer's biggest trends center on beating the heat and transforming outdoor spaces. People are creating elevated backyard experiences that combine comfort with style.

Smart cooling solutions offer stylish alternatives to traditional air conditioning, helping families enjoy outdoor spaces even during peak temperatures. Entertainment trends focus on seamless indoor-outdoor flow that makes hosting effortless.

Celebrity Lifestyle Expert Valerie Greenberg sees these movements gaining momentum. The trends reflect a shift toward experiences that prioritize relaxation and memorable moments with family and friends.

Valerie Greenberg reveals this summer's hottest lifestyle trends

Valerie Greenberg reveals this summer's hottest lifestyle trends

Summer 2026 brings renewed focus on recharging at home through flexible spaces that adapt throughout the day, from morning coffee to evening gatherings. Check out TipsOnTV.com for more information.