Sometimes, no matter how hard you work at it, stubborn weight just will not budge. The team at Optimal Body understands that real progress often means looking deeper than diet alone. Dr. Cory Aplin, an international weight loss expert, helps clients uncover issues like metabolic friction, which can quietly slow down results even with the best intentions and effort.

At Optimal Body, each person’s journey starts with a full understanding of what makes their body unique. Dr. Aplin offers science-backed strategies and personalized support so clients finally see the change they have been working toward—without falling into the trap of one-size-fits-all routines. Instead, clients receive real solutions, expert encouragement, and a clear plan for lasting success.



Unlock your potential for lasting weight loss with Optimal Body

Unlock your potential for lasting weight loss with Optimal Body

If you are ready to break through a plateau and build healthier habits for good, Optimal Body is accepting new clients. The first twenty-five people to schedule an appointment receive exclusive access to Dr. Aplin’s customized program. To start your own transformation, call 240-201-2552 or visit MyOptimalBody.com.

