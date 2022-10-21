Watch Now
LifestyleMidday Maryland

Actions

UnitedHealthcare - Open Enrollment 2022

Posted at 12:53 PM, Oct 21, 2022
and last updated 2022-10-21 12:53:52-04

Open enrollment season is here – a time when millions of Americans across the country have the opportunity to select or switch their health insurance plan for the coming year.

As we continue to grapple with rising inflation, you may be looking at ways to adjust your lifestyle and spending habits. However, when it comes to health care, it’s important to keep your well-being and budget in mind.

Natalie Williamson, VP, Network Management, VA/WV at UnitedHealthcare, joins Midday Maryland to offer practical advice on preparing for open enrollment.

Learn more here.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
2022 Stream 24-7 Website Ad.jpg

About WMAR

How to watch WMAR-2 News on streaming devices