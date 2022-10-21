UnitedHealthcare - Open Enrollment 2022

Open enrollment season is here – a time when millions of Americans across the country have the opportunity to select or switch their health insurance plan for the coming year.

As we continue to grapple with rising inflation, you may be looking at ways to adjust your lifestyle and spending habits. However, when it comes to health care, it’s important to keep your well-being and budget in mind.

Natalie Williamson, VP, Network Management, VA/WV at UnitedHealthcare, joins Midday Maryland to offer practical advice on preparing for open enrollment.

Learn more here.