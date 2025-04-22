UBI Telehealth discusses the importance of nutrition while taking GLP-1s

UBI Telehealth is a patient-centric telehealth provider that emerged from the need to offer accessible, affordable, and personalized care to people in the comfort of their own space. UBI currently focuses its physician owned and operated practice nationwide within the areas of medical weight loss (including nutrition counseling and GLP-1s) , hair restoration and sexual and hormonal therapies.

While GLP-1 medication are effective for weight loss, maintaining a healthy diet and lifestyle can help the transition. GLP-1s work by suppressing cravings and food noise, but it's important to make good choices when you sit down to the table. Side effects like hair loss, loss of muscle mass, fatigue, and a sunken appearance can all stem from not getting adequate nutrition.

Sayeh Tavangar is the owner of DC Cooking School in Washington, DC and has lost over 50 pounds on GLP-1 medications. Through partnership with UBI Telehealth, she offers tips and recipes to others on the same journey.

