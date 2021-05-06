TraumaNet - Summer Injury Prevention

Maryland TraumaNet is an organization dedicated to ensuring all injured patients receive the best trauma care possible. It brings all facets of the statewide Trauma System together to improve and coordinate care, promote research and education, as well as promote injury prevention.

May is Trauma Awareness Month in Maryland and the start of the Summer season. This is a great opportunity to promote injury prevention and summer related activities such as ocean and water safety, as well as bike and helmet safety.

Ocean and Water Safety Tips:



Always swin with a lifeguard present

Don't turn your back on the ocean

Don't swim alone

Know your ability

Bike Safety Tips:



Always wear a helmet

Wear bright, secure clothing

Be aware of your surroundings

Keep a safe distance from others

