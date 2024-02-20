The Travel Mom - Universal Orlando Resort

If you're looking to make memories on a multi-generational trip, enjoy time with your family, or have a fun getaway with the girls. Universal Orlando Resort has something for everyone!

With eight properties and three theme parks to choose from, there is always something fun to find at the resort. February and March have fantasic weather and lower crowds, making it the perfect time to travel. Staying on site also includes free transportation within the resort as well as early park admissions.

Be sure to check out the shops and restaurants at Universal City Walk, the all new Minion Land, and the Jurassic World VelociCoaster, the fastest, tallest launch coaster in Florida!

Learn more and book your stay here.

Find more great deals and enter The Travel's Mom's Universal Resort giveaway here.