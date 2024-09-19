The Ramble Festival brings together good vibes, great music, and community fun

The Ramble Festival, a community focused festival, with a big time musical lineup and activities for the whole family is going into it’s third year, and can’t wait to have Baltimore out to enjoy the high energy New Orleans brass music of Trombone Shorty, americana maestros The Devil Makes Three, and jam community stalwart, moe.

Come out for the music and you’ll stay for the community. Ramble Festival celebrates people coming together to make connections in a gorgeous setting, while enjoying some of the best in americana & bluegrass, jam, and high energy brass.

The Ramble Festival is family friendly, and kids 12 and under are free. In addition to a wonderful music lineup, the weekend's activities include kids programming, health and wellness workshops, yoga classes, second line parades, Kids Kove, campfire jams, and visual artists and art.

The festival is held each year at Camp Ramblewood, a former kids summer camp turned into a festival and event space, featuring almost 200 pristine acres with all the infrastructure of a well-appointed camp in Darlington, Maryland. Full weekend and day passes are available with cabin to rent for the weekend.

Get your tickets and learn more here.