September is Hunger Action Month, a nationwide campaign to raise awareness about food insecurity and inspire people to take action in their communities. This year, the message is especially important as rising costs for groceries, utilities, gas, and other essentials continue to strain household budgets.

The Maryland Food Bank is encouraging Marylanders to get involved by volunteering, organizing a Virtual Food Drive, helping connect neighbors to food assistance resources, and sharing how they're taking action to support neighbors facing hunger across the state.

The Maryland Food Bank is a nonprofit hunger-relief organization dedicated to feeding people, strengthening communities, and ending hunger across the state. Through partnerships with hundreds of local organizations, from Western Maryland to the Eastern Shore, the organization helps provide food and resources to Marylanders facing hunger.



The Maryland Food Bank encourages Marylanders to act this Hunger Action Month

The Maryland Food Bank encourages Marylanders to act this Hunger Action Month

Together with their statewide network of more than 760 community partners, they help provide enough food for more than 126,000 meals every day — more than 46 million meals each year — supporting children, seniors, veterans, and hard-working families. While meeting immediate food needs, they also work to address the root causes of hunger and create pathways toward long-term stability.

