Watch Now
LifestyleMidday Maryland

Actions

The League for People with Disabilities

Posted at 1:16 PM, Mar 06, 2023
and last updated 2023-03-06 13:16:15-05

The League for People with Disabilities has been serving the Baltimore disability community since 1927. The League currently provides services to more than 2,000 individuals and their families through various programs and services.

Tastes, Toasts & Triumphs is The League’s annual signature event that raises important funds to support all of the programs and services at The League. The event, honoring Andy & Cherie Snyder and BGE, will take place on Saturday, March 25th at the Hyatt Regency Baltimore Inner Harbor from 6-10 pm.

Learn more here.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Remote Web Graphic New 2023

About WMAR

How to watch WMAR-2 News on streaming devices