The League for People with Disabilities has been serving the Baltimore disability community since 1927. The League currently provides services to more than 2,000 individuals and their families through various programs and services.

Tastes, Toasts & Triumphs is The League’s annual signature event that raises important funds to support all of the programs and services at The League. The event, honoring Andy & Cherie Snyder and BGE, will take place on Saturday, March 25th at the Hyatt Regency Baltimore Inner Harbor from 6-10 pm.

Learn more here.