The Highlands School has dedicated nearly 30 years to helping students with learning differences and achievement gaps thrive—both academically and socially. Founded in 1996 and AIMS-accredited, this independent school sits on a scenic 18-acre campus with a history as rich as its educational approach. Once the grounds of Deputed Testamony, a Preakness-winning racehorse, today the campus is a haven for learners discovering their strengths.

What sets The Highlands School apart is its holistic philosophy, known as The Highlands Way. This innovative method gives students the tools to become confident, independent learners. Through individualized interventions, supportive groupings, executive functioning strategies, social coaching, and research-driven curriculum, each child is empowered to understand how they learn best. Multi-sensory and project-based lessons, along with data-driven instruction, ensure every student gets the tailored support needed to flourish.

The Highlands School

The Highlands School

This year, The Highlands School celebrates its 30th anniversary—a milestone honoring the school’s role in guiding students to reach their full potential, both inside and outside the classroom. Community events like the Derby Day Gala not only mark these achievements but also help keep these essential programs accessible to families who need them most.

Tickets are now available for the inaugural Derby Day Gala, set for May 2 at Bonita Farm in Darlington. For families, alumni, and supporters, it’s a chance to join the celebration, connect with the Highlands community, and champion education that makes a real difference.

For details or to reserve your spot, visit highlandsschool.net/derby-day-gala-2026.