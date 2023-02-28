The Harlem Globetrotters are coming to Baltimore during their 2023 World Tour!

The team will play at the APG Federal Credit Union Arena on Wednesday, March 1, the Wicomico Youth and Civic Center on March 3, and the Chesapeake Employers Insurance Arena on March 19. With almost 100 years of experience, the team will showcase their famous long shots, flying dunks, and trick shots, but also have some brand new tricks to amaze the crowd.

The show is family friendly and fun for all ages, so get your tickets today and create some great memories with the entire family!

Learn more and buy tickets here.