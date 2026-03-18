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The #1 Mistake Homeowners Make Before Selling

The #1 Mistake Homeowners Make Before Selling
Kelly + Co. Realty
The #1 Mistake Homeowners Make Before Selling
The #1 Mistake Homeowners Make Before Selling
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Properly preparing a home for sale can make a big difference in attracting buyers. Many homeowners believe it is best to leave updates like paint or flooring choices for future buyers, but skipping these upgrades can make a property less appealing.


The #1 Mistake Homeowners Make Before Selling
The #1 Mistake Homeowners Make Before Selling

Matthew Pivec of Kelly & Co. Realty recommends consulting with a real estate agent before putting a home on the market. An agent can offer practical advice on which improvements will have the greatest impact, such as a fresh coat of paint or new carpeting. Since every home is unique, a personalized plan helps sellers highlight their property’s strengths and appeal to prospective buyers.

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