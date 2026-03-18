Properly preparing a home for sale can make a big difference in attracting buyers. Many homeowners believe it is best to leave updates like paint or flooring choices for future buyers, but skipping these upgrades can make a property less appealing.



The #1 Mistake Homeowners Make Before Selling

The #1 Mistake Homeowners Make Before Selling

Matthew Pivec of Kelly & Co. Realty recommends consulting with a real estate agent before putting a home on the market. An agent can offer practical advice on which improvements will have the greatest impact, such as a fresh coat of paint or new carpeting. Since every home is unique, a personalized plan helps sellers highlight their property’s strengths and appeal to prospective buyers.