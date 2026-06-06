A Maryland mechanical services company is celebrating more than a century in business while looking toward the future.

Tate Engineering has been keeping Baltimore-area businesses running smoothly since the early 1900s. The family-owned company specializes in HVAC systems, boilers, and other critical mechanical equipment that keeps facilities operational.

The company focuses on preventative maintenance and long-term system performance, helping clients avoid costly downtime and unexpected failures.

Tate has evolved significantly from its early days. What started as a traditional mechanical service provider has grown into a comprehensive mechanical room partner. Today, the company handles everything from routine planned maintenance to emergency response for mission-critical facilities.

The timing feels especially meaningful as America approaches its 250th anniversary in 2026. Like the country itself, Tate has adapted and innovated over the decades while staying true to core values of reliability and service.



Tate Engineering Marks Century in Business

Tate Engineering Marks Century in Business

For a business that has weathered more than 100 years of economic changes, technological advances, and industry shifts, Tate Engineering proves that combining traditional values with modern innovation creates lasting success. The company is actively seeking qualified, experienced HVAC technicians throughout the DMV region to join their team as they continue expanding their services. Visit Tate Engineering to learn more.