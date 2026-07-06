"Southern Charm" star Venita Aspen has mastered the art of looking effortlessly chic when temperatures climb. The model and fashion influencer shares her essential products for glowing skin and smart wardrobe choices that deliver maximum style impact without the hefty price tag.



Summer style secrets from "Southern Charm" star, Venita Aspen

Summer style secrets from "Southern Charm" star, Venita Aspen

Aspen reveals her summer skincare routine, highlighting the hydrating ingredients and simplified steps that keep her skin protected and radiant through the hottest months, as well as affordable fashion finds that transition seamlessly from day to night.