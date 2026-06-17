Former IFBB Professional Bodybuilder Corry Matthews founded Strength & Grace Fitness after experiencing the challenges of perimenopause firsthand and realizing the fitness rules change in midlife.

The women's health, fitness, and lifestyle coaching company specializes in helping women over 40 navigate body composition, strength and wellness changes through evidence-based fitness, nutrition and sustainable lifestyle strategies.

The company emphasizes that fitness and confidence don't end after 40. Through education around sustainable training, nutrition and changing hormones, Matthews helps women understand that progress remains possible even as their bodies change.

Matthews combines elite fitness expertise with real-life relatability, offering practical support without extreme diets or unrealistic expectations. The company focuses on helping women understand how their bodies change and what strategies actually work during this phase of life.



Strength & Grace Fitness shows women fitness doesn't end at 40

Strength & Grace Fitness shows women fitness doesn't end at 40

Strength & Grace Fitness is currently accepting registrations for the NPC All Natural Clash of the Titans bodybuilding competition on July 25. The competition is exclusively for beginner and novice athletes, creating a supportive environment for first-time competitors.

Registration through July 22 includes competitor seminars, educational sessions, live judge feedback and professional stage photos. Those interested in competing can register at mmvanpc.com, while spectators can also purchase tickets to watch the event.

For more information on coaching programs, educational resources and upcoming events, go to strengthandgracefitness.com.