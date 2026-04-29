For many adults, stubborn weight loss is more than just a matter of willpower. At Optimal Body, Dr. Cory Aplin and his team are helping people uncover what really holds them back: a hidden challenge called metabolic friction. This often-overlooked obstacle can make it feel impossible to reach your goals, even if you’re doing everything right.

Optimal Body takes a scientific, compassionate approach to weight loss. Dr. Aplin draws on years of international experience to provide personalized support, focusing on the real reasons progress stalls. Instead of one-size-fits-all routines, clients receive guidance tailored to their unique needs, making it easier to move past plateaus and achieve lasting results.



Step off the weight loss plateau at Optimal Body

Step off the weight loss plateau at Optimal Body

Right now, those ready for change can take advantage of a special opportunity. The first twenty-five people to book an appointment will receive exclusive access to Optimal Body’s customized program. To learn more or schedule your first visit, call 240-201-2552 or go to MyOptimalBody.com.

If you are looking for a smarter, more sustainable path to weight loss, Optimal Body can help you discover what works for your body and your lifestyle. This is your chance to finally see change—supported by proven science and expert care.