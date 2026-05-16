Cyber scams are more sophisticated and expensive than ever, with Americans losing nearly $21 billion to fraud last year alone. As scammers use convincing texts, emails, calls, and social media messages to target everyday people, artificial intelligence is making these schemes even more difficult to spot. These cons often mimic trusted businesses, friends, or family members, and create a false sense of urgency in order to get victims to act quickly.

Aura, a leader in digital privacy and security, is committed to helping people recognize and outsmart these threats. Digital privacy expert Kristin Lewis shares insights into what is driving the surge in cyber scams, explains how technology is being leveraged against consumers, and provides clear tips for protecting your identity, finances, and personal information. She stresses that everyone needs to know the warning signs and use tools to keep their private data safe in this new era of online crime.

Stay safe from scammers with help from Aura Stay safe from scammers with help from Aura

To get practical advice, learn about the latest threats, or find digital security solutions for your family, visit aura.com. Aura makes it simple to stay a step ahead and safeguard what matters most.