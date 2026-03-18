St. Elizabeth School Helps Families "Get Connected!"

Having a child with special needs can be overwhelming, especially in terms of advocating for one’s child. Where do parents go for help to seek the support their child needs in terms of behavioral training, in-home and community support, education, social activities, and transitioning into adulthood?

The Get Connected: Special Needs Resources Fair is a free event that brings together therapists, experts, consultants, products, and services that foster happy, healthy, and productive lives for those with special needs.

St. Elizabeth School Wants You To "Get Connected!" St. Elizabeth School Wants You To "Get Connected!"

In addition, a workshop will be held entitled, “Talking With Your Kids About Sexuality,” which is an abridged version of the Elevatus Training curriculum (which is evidence-informed and trauma-informed curriculum) for parents of people with developmental disabilities so that they can comfortably and effectively discuss the topic with their child. To register for this free event on March, visit www.SESBmore.org or call (410) 889-5054.