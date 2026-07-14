Zucchini and yellow squash may not be the flashiest items in the produce aisle, but GBMC Director of Nutrition Jana Wolff says they deserve a lot more credit. She makes the case for summer squash and shows just how easy it is to work into everyday meals.

With only 30 to 40 calories per squash, it's a filling, low-calorie foods you can add to your plate. Jana introduces the concept of "volume eating," which basically means bulking up meals with vegetables to stay fuller longer without the heaviness. She breaks down the fiber content, blood sugar and cholesterol benefits of squash, and why the nutrients actually shift depending on whether you eat it raw or cooked.

One of the biggest barriers to eating more vegetables is getting everyone at the table on board. Jana shares simple prep tips, which may include mandolin, that make squash easy to sneak into pastas, rice dishes, soups, and more.

Watch the full segment to see Jana's recipes in action and get inspired to make the most of what's in season right now. For personalized nutrition guidance, GBMC's Comprehensive Obesity Managment Program is currently accepting new patients. Visit gbmc.org/weightloss to learn more.

'Squash' weight loss excuses with help from GBMC's Comprehensive Obesity Management Program 'Squash' weight loss excuses with help from GBMC's Comprehensive Obesity Management Program

Lime Cilantro Bowl:

Bowl ingredients:

¾ cup brown rice

¼ cup feta (or cotija cheese)

¼ cup fresh cilantro

¾ cup sliced yellow summer squash and/or zucchini (use mandolin for paper thin slicing)

½ ear of grilled corn (sliced off the cob)

5 grape tomatoes, sliced

Dressing:

Juice of 1 lime

1 tbsp Dijon mustard

½ to 1 tsp honey

½ garlic clove (use garlic press or chop finely)

1 tbsp olive oil

Instructions:

Mix all dressing ingredients together except for olive oil. After fully mixed, slowly pour olive oil in while whisking. Keep on the side of the bowl until you’re ready to serve.

For the bowl, mix all ingredients together and dress when ready to eat.

Zucchini and Ground Turkey Pasta:

Pasta ingredients:

2 oz Chickpea pasta

1 cup finely sliced zucchini and/or yellow summer squash

½ clove garlic, chopped finely

5 grape tomatoes, sliced

2-3 basil leaves

Sauce ingredients:

½ cup jarred pasta sauce of your choice (ex. Rao’s)

4 oz lean ground turkey (93% lean)

¼ cup frozen peas

Salt/garlic, to taste

Instructions:

Follow instructions for boiling 2 oz of your preferred pasta (ex. Chickapea Pasta Brand or Banza). Drain and mix in small amount of olive oil to prevent pasta from sticking together. Sauté squash, add chopped garlic and sliced grape tomatoes. Salt as desired. Add vegetables to pasta.

Sauté ground turkey, add salt/garlic to taste. Once fully cooked, add pasta sauce and frozen peas. Once heated, mix into pasta. Add sliced basil leaves on top.

