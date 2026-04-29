Spice up your Cinco de Mayo with easy, irresistible family-friendly recipes!

Cinco de Mayo is almost here, and creating an easy, festive menu for your celebration has never been simpler. Registered Dietitian and Lifestyle Host Annessa Chumbley knows what busy families want: dishes that deliver flavor and fun without a lot of fuss. Her four quick crowd-pleasers are built around ¡Yo Quiero! dips and Signature Select favorites, so you can mix and match with confidence.

This year’s lineup includes creamy guacamole, chunky salsa, and other Mexican-inspired essentials—all made for effortless snacking and sharing. With ¡Yo Quiero! found at Safeway, Walmart, and Food Depot, and Signature Select available exclusively at Safeway, you have everything you need for a delicious spread just around the corner.



Spice up your Cinco de Mayo with four easy and irresistible family-friendly recipes!

Spice up your Cinco de Mayo with four easy and irresistible family-friendly recipes!



Follow Annessa’s tips and you’ll be ready for a festive, delicious Cinco de Mayo celebration that lets you spend more time with family and friends, and less time in the kitchen. Find recipes and more inspiration at yoquierobrands.com and safeway.com/signatureselect.