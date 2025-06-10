SOLO highlights the joys and struggles of single Black fatherhood in Baltimore

SOLO, a new book by Carl Douthitt, PH.D., explores the untold stories of Black fathers in Baltimore who are raising their children alone.

Based on unfiltered interviews of real fathers, SOLO sheds light on the struggles, joys and triumphs of men who are often overlooked in the parenting narrative. It’s an upfront, powerful look at resilience, responsibility, love, and Black fatherhood.

SOLO shines a spotlight on Black men in Baltimore City who are raising their children alone without a spouse or mate. The book takes a question and answer format, allowing men to tell stories using their own voice, words, and experiences.

Black fathers are too often underestimated, stereotyped, or erased. With Father's Day approaching, SOLO is a raw, unfiltered look at the power of a father's love.

