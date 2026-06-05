Best-selling historical fiction author Sharon Virts is celebrating America's approaching 250th anniversary with "Revolutionary Reads," a curated summer reading list of 10 novels set during the American Revolution era.

Sharon Virts Books is offering a special giveaway where one lucky winner receives copies of all 10 featured books. Contest details and entry information are available through the QR code and website link.

Sharon's picks blend real historical events with compelling drama, romance, mystery, and suspense. From sweeping romances to gripping thrillers and historical mysteries, there's something for every summer reader who wants to connect personally with America's founding story.

The timing couldn't be better. Themes of love, ambition, betrayal, courage, and political division from the 1700s still resonate powerfully with today's readers.

Sharon Virts Books Offers Revolutionary War Novel Giveaway Sharon Virts offer Revolutionary War novel giveaway

Sharon's upcoming novel, "Bargains of Fate," hits shelves June 23. This new release combines romance, courtroom drama, and high-stakes action against the backdrop of Lafayette's celebrated return tour of America in 1825.

Find the complete "Revolutionary Reads" list, contest entry, and "Bargains of Fate" preorder information at sharonvirts.com/betweenthelines.