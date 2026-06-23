Amazon Prime Day is here, and while everyone debates the best deals on tech and home finds, one category consistently delivers major savings: beauty. From skincare favorites to viral grooming tech, some of the biggest discounts are happening right now. Beauty & Trend Expert Mickey Williams shares four standout products you won’t want to miss!

K-beauty brand AESTURA

AESTURA is the #1 Dermatologist-Recommended Brand in Korea for Sensitive Skin, and this Amazon Prime Day, these incredible products that soothe, hydrate, and improve the health of your skin barrier will be 25% off! The hero product from the brand is the ATOBARRIER365 Cream. It’s an incredibly rich face moisturizer that has a patented blend of ceramide capsules to strengthen the skin barrier and provide up to 120 hours of hydration (that’s FIVE DAYS). AESTURA's barrier-focused formulations align closely with the needs of eczema-prone skin, which is why several products in the ATOBARRIER365 collection—including the hero ATOBARRIER365 Cream—have earned the NEA Seal of Acceptance.

Cetaphil Daily Facial Cleanser

For a simple skincare upgrade, Cetaphil's dermatologist-loved cleanser and moisturizer are both on sale and perfect for sensitive skin. Amazon Prime Day shoppers can save more than 18% on Cetaphil Daily Facial Cleanser, available for just $10.99. Cetaphil Daily Facial Cleanser gently removes dirt, oil, and impurities without stripping the skin, making it a great daily cleanser for sensitive skin.

Cetaphil Moisturizing Lotion

During Amazon Prime Day, shoppers can save nearly 20% on Cetaphil Moisturizing Lotion, bringing the price down to just $12.99. Cetaphil Moisturizing Lotion delivers 48-hour hydration while helping strengthen the skin barrier with ingredients like glycerin, niacinamide, and panthenol.



"Share the Glam" this Amazon Prime Day - June 23!

"Share the Glam" this Amazon Prime Day - June 23!

Dippity-Do Girls with Curls

Curly girls, this one's for you. All Dippity-Do Girls with Curls products will be on sale for up to 30%.

Celebrating 60 years of curl expertise, the iconic haircare brand has delivered high-quality, performance-driven products that make great hair accessible to all.

Dippity Do Girls with Curls Light Hold Gelee Duo - The original product that started it all, Dippity-Do’s Girls with Curls Gelée is the secret weapon every curly-haired individual needs. Shape, smooth, and separate curls with natural aloe, vitamin E, and wheat protein to help eliminate frizz for soft, silky, and healthy-looking curls and waves.

Dippity Do Girls With Curls Curl Enhancing Mousse Duo - A creamy and lightweight 3-in-1 curl-enhancing mousse is packed with style-worthy ingredients to help reclaim and revitalize curls. A lush hibiscus and olive oil formula delivers frizz-free curls with body and bounce.

Dippity-Do Girls With Curls Ultra-Hydrating Flexi-Firm Hold - An ultra-hydrating, medium-hold gel formulated with Coconut Oil, Macadamia Oil, and Honey that delivers definition and coconut-infused shine. Ideal for wash-and-go styles, twist-outs, or diffused looks for type 3 and 4 curls.

Laifen P3 Pro Electric Shaver

Looking for a grooming upgrade? Laifen's high-tech electric shaver is 40% off and delivers a premium shaving experience.

The P3 Pro Electric Razor is the world’s first dual-drive linear motor delivering 12,000 cuts per minute, tackling coarse and stubborn beards with ease. Featuring CNC-crafted aerospace-grade aluminum and real-time power adjustment, the P3 Pro ensures a smooth, tug-free shave. The P3 Pro will be 40% off, originally $179.99 and on sale for $108, and Laifen will be offering up t