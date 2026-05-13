When children are given the tools to navigate challenges, they build the confidence to learn, grow, and thrive. Love and support in everyday moments are the first, and most powerful, building blocks in helping kids overcome whatever comes their way. But parents and providers need support, too, especially when it comes to talking about children’s emotional well-being.

Sesame Workshop strengthens children's emotional well-being this Mental Health Awareness Month Sesame Workshop strengthens children's emotional well-being this Mental Health Awareness Month

In recognition of Mental Health Awareness Month, Sesame Workshop is announcing an expansion of its suite of research-based resources designed to help parents and caregivers foster emotional well-being and resilience in children and across the family. The new videos and digital content, featuring beloved Sesame Street characters, offer practical, approachable tools that meet families where they are and strengthen communication between parents and providers.