While the AI boom has delivered real benefits in areas like research and productivity, the same innovation also handed an industrial-grade weapon to scammers and cybercriminals. The cybersecurity industry has responded, but with an overwhelming focus on governments and enterprises, leaving consumers exposed.

National Security/Cyber-Defense Expert and Savi Security co-founder Patrick Coughlin says you can protect yourself and your family from digital fraud, which is now the fastest growing crime in America. He and his brother Ryan founded Savi after their mother nearly fell victim to a voice-clone scam, prompting them to combine their expertise in cybersecurity and AI product development to take on the AI scam crisis.

Savi Security, a consumer tech company protecting families from AI-powered scams and fraud, today announced the launch of Savi, an iOS and Android app designed to protect people from digital threats before they engage. The threat hits across demographics, leaving families vulnerable. Americans 60 and over lost a record $7.7 billion in 2025, an average of more than $38,500 per victim, and Gen Z adults are more than three times as likely to fall for an online scam compared to Baby Boomers.



Savi Security launches AI-powered app to protect families from digital scams

Savi Security launches AI-powered app to protect families from digital scams

The Savi app is the first always-on iOS and Android app built to protect families from these threats, using behavioral AI to analyze the content and patterns behind calls, messages, and digital communications. Existing built-in phone protections were not designed to keep pace with the speed, sophistication, or scale of today's scams, and the threat landscape continues to evolve rapidly. Savi builds on top of native phone protections, adding layers of real-time intelligence and protection that do not exist today. The app's key features are designed to reduce scam risk while ensuring important communications still get through, including:

• Text Message Protection: Savi automatically routes spam and scam text messages to junk before they reach the user's inbox.

• Voicemail Screening: When an unknown number calls, Savi takes the message, identifies the caller, and flags suspected scam attempts, so users know which calls are worth returning.

• Live Call Monitoring: Savi's On Call feature allows users to add Savi to any call in progress. Savi listens silently, using behavioral AI to identify scam patterns and alert the user of any risks as the call unfolds.

• Proactive Call Screening: Screens unknown callers before the call reaches the user, blocking scam attempts at the point of contact.

• Scam checker: Submit any suspicious message or image and get a clear verdict and next steps.

• Full Family Coverage and Support: A single plan, priced at $7.99 per month/$62.99 per year, covers the entire family including parents, partners, children, and other dependents with no cap on the number of members. Each plan includes guided set-up and options for human onboarding by Savi team members.

Savi Security's free tool, Scamwise, is available to the public at www.scamwise.com