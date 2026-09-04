Sharon Virts is fighting back against America's reading crisis with a simple solution: book clubs.

The bestselling historical fiction author is promoting her #ReadWithSharon book club as reading for pleasure has plummeted 40% in two decades. She believes book clubs are the easiest way to rebuild the reading habit.

Rediscover the joy of reading with Author Sharon Virts

Virts hosts monthly online discussions where readers meet live with featured authors. Her historical fiction novels blend real events with drama, romance and suspense to help readers connect with the past.

She's offering a free guide for starting or finding book clubs at SharonVirts.com/BetweenTheLines, along with curated recommendations on her #ReadWithSharon Bookshelf.