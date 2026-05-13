The Met Gala’s jaw-dropping beauty looks are the result of intense backstage teamwork, where celebrity pros Tom Bachik and Ursula Stephen are redefining the industry. Bachik crafts glossy nails for stars like Jennifer Lopez and Kim Kardashian, while Stephen creates headline-making hairstyles for Rihanna and Zendaya. Their real challenge begins hours before cameras roll as they manage elite teams and work under pressure to deliver flawless red carpet results.

Today, top beauty professionals are more than stylists. They are entrepreneurs running complex operations for high-profile events. Tools like QuickBooks Workforce are essential for staying organized, streamlining payroll, handling staffing, and managing last-minute changes in real time. In a world where precision and timing are everything, business solutions like these play a crucial role.



Intuit QuickBooks Workforce makes celebrity events even more fashionable

QuickBooks Workforce makes celebrity events even more fashionable

As the beauty industry evolves, behind-the-scenes moments at the Met Gala prove that business savvy and creative talent go hand in hand to keep stars shining their brightest. To see how QuickBooks Workforce can support your business behind the scenes, visit quickbooks.intuit.com/workforce.