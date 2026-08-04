The PMJ Foundation tackles back-to-school challenges for thousands of Baltimore families through their annual drive supporting students across Maryland. The foundation aims to reach more than 3,000 children this school year with essential supplies and backpacks that help students start the year ready to learn.

For more than 20 years, The PMJ Foundation has served the Baltimore community by supporting low-income families through various programs including back-to-school drives, holiday assistance, career development, and after-school programs. Community partnerships have enabled the foundation to serve over 100,000 families with supplies, clothing, gift cards, care packages, and additional support.

The back-to-school drive addresses the financial burden many families face when preparing children for the new academic year. Essential supplies like notebooks, pencils, folders, and quality backpacks can strain household budgets, making the foundation's assistance crucial for student success.

The foundation seeks community partners to expand their reach through sponsorships, collection sites, and volunteer distribution efforts. Companies and organizations can become collection points where community members drop off donated supplies, while volunteers help sort and distribute items to families in need.

Donation requests focus on practical school supplies that students use daily, along with sturdy backpacks that can withstand a full school year. The foundation coordinates with local schools and community centers to ensure supplies reach families who need assistance most.



PMJ Foundation helps thousands of Baltimore kids prepare for new school year

PMJ Foundation helps thousands of Baltimore kids prepare for new school year

Find complete information about drop-off locations, specific donation needs, and volunteer opportunities at pmjfoundation.org/donate. There you can find updated lists of collection sites and details about how individuals and businesses can contribute to the back-to-school effort.

