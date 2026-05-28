The nation's leading superfruit bowl destination has arrived in Harbor East with something extraordinary. Playa Bowls - Harbor East Owner Tony Martina makes healthy taste great again with vibrant ocean-blue smoothies swirled with antioxidant-rich blue spirulina and decadent bowls crowned with chocolate hazelnut seashells that crack open to reveal molten centers.

The limited-time Mermaid SZN collection elevates the standard smoothie bowl experience. The Mermaid Mood Bowl features an interactive chocolate seashell that transforms each spoonful into theater, while the Mango Glow Bowl combines tropical flavors with collagen peptides for wellness that works from within.

This collection merges beauty trends with genuine nutrition. Blue spirulina delivers stunning visual appeal and powerful antioxidants. Fresh coconut, tropical fruits, and superfoods create combinations that taste as incredible as they photograph.

Playa Bowls transforms wellness into ocean magic

Playa Bowls transforms wellness into ocean magic

From Jersey Shore origins to more than 400 locations nationwide, Playa Bowls has mastered making wellness feel effortless. This menu celebrates color, flavor, and functional ingredients without compromise.

Timed for Women's Health Month, the collection offers an accessible way to incorporate trending wellness ingredients into daily routines. These creations prove self-care can be genuinely enjoyable.

Visit Tony Martina and the team at Playa Bowls - Harbor East to experience the Mermaid SZN menu for a limited time. Download the Playa Bowls app and join Playa Rewards for exclusive offers.