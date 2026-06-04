Jason Plotkin knows firsthand what it's like to be on the other side of a car accident. The CEO and managing attorney has been through two serious crashes himself, experiences that shaped how he and the Pinder Plotkin Legal Team help Maryland families navigate the aftermath of accidents.

Now Jason is sharing that hard-won wisdom in his book, "Crash Course: To Recovery and Beyond." This isn't legal advice written from behind a desk. It's a step-by-step guide born from real experience. After being struck on his way home from a friend's wedding, he spent years recovering from a shoulder injury that required surgery, all while dealing with insurance company tactics his clients face every day.

The book walks readers through every aspect of accident recovery. From what to do at the scene to how to communicate with doctors, when to seek legal help, and how to handle insurance adjusters who aren't looking out for your best interests. It's the roadmap Jason wishes someone had given him after his own crashes.

Jason Plotkin and the Pinder Plotkin Legal Team have been serving Maryland since 2002 under their trademarked motto, "Hardworking Attorneys for Hardworking People." With offices in Baltimore, Laurel, and Bel Air, they represent people injured in auto accidents, dog bites, workplace incidents, and wrongful death cases.



Pinder Plotkin CEO writes crash guide after surviving two accidents

Pinder Plotkin CEO writes crash guide after surviving two accidents

What sets Jason apart is his personal connection to every major practice area. He's survived two car accidents and a childhood dog bite, meaning he truly understands what his clients are going through.

The firm offers free, no-obligation consultations and operates on a No Fee Guarantee. Clients pay nothing unless they recover compensation. Viewers can also request a complimentary copy of "Crash Course" in English or Spanish by visiting pinderplotkin.com or calling their 24/7 line at 1-888-844-5373.