Tried every plan, yet your weight won’t budge? You’re not alone—and frustration doesn’t mean failure. For many adults over 40, stubborn weight isn’t a matter of willpower but a hidden challenge known as metabolic friction. Optimal Body, guided by the expertise of Dr. Cory Aplin, offers a game-changing approach that looks beyond the usual advice.

Instead of another round of restriction or endless cardio, Optimal Body addresses what might actually be holding you back. Metabolic friction, a subtle issue that slows your body’s progress no matter how hard you try, is often the missing piece. Dr. Aplin uses his years of international experience to help clients finally break through their plateau—creating a plan tailored to real life, not impossible routines.

Optimal Body’s personalized program goes deeper than quick fixes. Clients receive expert support, practical guidance, and real strategies to make weight loss easier and more sustainable. The focus is on finding solutions that work for your body, your life, and your goals.

Optimal Body’s Smart Path to Lasting Results

Optimal Body’s Smart Path to Lasting Results

The first 25 people to schedule an appointment can access special benefits and step into a new chapter of health and energy. To get started, call (240) 201-2552 or visit MyOptimalBody.com and explore a smarter path toward lasting results.

If you’re ready to reset and finally see the change you’ve worked for, let Optimal Body help you discover what real progress feels like.

