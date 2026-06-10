Anyone who has tried dieting knows how frustrating it can be when the scale won't move. Dr. Cory Aplin at Optimal Body understands that lasting results usually require more than just discipline and effort.

Losing weight after 40 can feel impossible, even with healthy eating and regular exercise. Diet and exercise alone aren't always enough, according to Optimal Body. The program shines a light on metabolic friction, an underlying barrier that often stalls progress no matter how hard you try.

Metabolic friction may be preventing real progress, making it harder to lose stubborn weight despite your best efforts. This common issue affects many adults over 40 who maintain healthy habits but still struggle with weight loss.



Optimal Body helps adults break through weight loss plateaus

Optimal Body helps adults break through weight loss plateaus

Optimal Body starts by learning each client's unique needs and habits, then offers personalized support and evidence-based solutions. Dr. Aplin's approach helps clients move beyond one-size-fits-all fixes, so they can break through stubborn plateaus and achieve meaningful change.

Instead of chasing temporary success, the focus is on real strategies that fit your life and bring confidence back to the journey. The personalized program is designed to make weight loss more achievable, effective, and sustainable for adults struggling with traditional approaches.

Right now, new clients have the chance to receive exclusive guidance from Dr. Aplin. The first 25 to book an appointment can tap into customized resources and support.

Get started by calling 240-201-2552 or visiting MyOptimalBody.com. When science and support come together, keeping the weight off really does become possible.