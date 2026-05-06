North Oaks is the premier senior living community in Northwest Baltimore County, nestled on a scenic hilltop in Pikesville. Residents find more than just a retirement destination here; they discover a welcoming environment that celebrates heritage, honors Jewish traditions, and supports lifelong well-being. With a full range of living options, including independent living, assisted living, and skilled nursing, North Oaks is dedicated to meeting the diverse needs of each resident through personalized care and a compassionate staff.

Life at North Oaks blends comfort with convenience. Award-winning dining, 24-hour security, valet parking, and scheduled transportation make daily life stress free. Residents have access to engaging activities and enriching college-level educational opportunities through partnerships with renowned Baltimore institutions. Whether it’s joining a lecture, going on a group trip, or enjoying a lively event, the community keeps inspiration and connection at the center of every day.

What truly sets North Oaks apart is its status as Maryland’s only hybrid community offering both Life Care and rental contract options. This flexibility provides financial freedom and peace of mind, allowing seniors to choose the arrangement that fits their lifestyle while always guaranteeing access to comprehensive care. The thoughtful approach honors tradition and encourages residents to shape their own journeys in an environment built on trust and respect.

North Oaks blends tradition, care, and community in Pikesville

North Oaks blends tradition, care, and community in Pikesville

To experience the North Oaks difference, prospective residents are invited to a complimentary Black-Eyed Susan Brunch on Thursday, May 14 from 11 am to 1 pm. The event features a delicious brunch and a presentation by a leading local financial advisor on the benefits of senior living. It is a wonderful chance to enjoy a meal, meet current residents, and learn how North Oaks combines comfort, culture, and security in one vibrant community.

To find out more or reserve your spot for the brunch, visit the North Oaks or call for a personal tour.