Nexus Veterinary Specialist - Veterinary Neurology

Your pet's health matters, and sometimes a regular vet just isn't enough – you may need a specialist. Nexus Veterinary Specialists offer specialized services, including veterinary neurology.

Veterinary neurologists specialize in pets with issues involving the nervous system, which includes the brain and spinal cord. Signs your pet may need a neurologist include mobility or coordination issues, weakness, behavior changes, and seizures. You should always ask your primary vet about any new signs or behaviors you find concerning.

