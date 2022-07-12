Watch Now
LifestyleMidday Maryland

Actions

Nexus Veterinary Specialist - Veterinary Neurology

Posted at 1:14 PM, Jul 12, 2022
and last updated 2022-07-12 13:14:08-04

Your pet’s health matters, and sometimes a regular vet just isn’t enough – you may need a specialist. Nexus Veterinary Specialists offer specialized services, including veterinary neurology.

Veterinary neurologists specialize in pets with issues involving the nervous system, which includes the brain and spinal cord. Signs your pet may need a neurologist include mobility or coordination issues, weakness, behavior changes, and seizures. You should always ask your primary vet about any new signs or behaviors you find concerning.

Learn more or book an appointment here.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
2022 Stream 24-7 Website Ad.jpg

About WMAR

An in depth look at getting back to work and making ends meet.

4:51 PM, May 16, 2019