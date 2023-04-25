New Normal - Michelle Paris

Upon becoming widowed suddenly at 40, Michelle Paris searched for hopeful, feel-good books that dealt with the subject of loss. She found that most targeting middle-aged women only dealt with divorce, so she decided to write her own.

This is what makes her debut novel, New Normal, so unique—it tells a story of loss through relatable characters who find themselves in situations ranging from devastating to heartwarming and comedic.

Michelle was inspired by her journals during her grieving process, which included spreading her late husband's ashes in many of the places they'd wanted to visit together in order to prolong her goodbye until she was ready for it.

New Normal is available on May 2, 2023 wherever books are sold. Meet Michelle during her book signing at 1:00pm on Saturday, May 6, 2023 and the Ellicott City Barnes and Noble.

