Spring is all about fresh beginnings, and Old Navy is capturing the season’s optimism with a stunning lineup of dresses. With more than 170 options in their spring assortment, Old Navy truly has a dress for everyone. The collection focuses on trend-forward styles that are easy to wear and designed to build confidence, with fits for a broad range of body types, fabrics, silhouettes, colors, and prints. The best part? Nearly every dress is priced under $50, proving that style and affordability can go hand in hand.

Romance is the theme this season, bringing dreamy floral prints, flowing and silky fabrics, and details like cascading ruffles to the forefront. Classic shirting and denim dresses get a feminine twist with smocking and tailored seams, while bold, cheerful colors—like eye-catching yellow lace—add a sense of hope and joy to every look.

New Looks With Old Navy

New Looks With Old Navy

Shopping for spring dresses at Old Navy is a breeze. You’ll find styles in Regular, Petite, and Tall, with sizes ranging from XS to 4X. Styles tagged with Family Matching make it easy to coordinate looks across generations. For those who prefer to shop in person, the latest collection is available at your nearest Old Navy store, or explore the full range online at OldNavy.com.