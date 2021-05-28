National Association of Realtors - Home Buying Boom

You don't want to navigate buying or selling a home alone. In this overwhelming market, a Realtor is a trusted adviser and advocate that can help you on your journey.

Sellers should make sure their home shows well by decluttering and making minor updates like painting to help maximize value.

Buyers should be prepared with a pre-approval for their mortgage, be willing to be flexible on closing dates, and try not to sweat the small stuff during inspections. A Realtor can help buyers decide what flexibility they have during the process.

