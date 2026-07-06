Have you ever wondered about the story behind that vintage jewelry box in your grandmother's attic or the mysterious painting hanging in your hallway? "Chesapeake Collectibles" transforms curiosity into discovery, revealing the fascinating histories hidden within everyday objects that fill our homes.

Maryland Public Television's beloved series brings together expert appraisers and local residents to explore the unexpected treasures hiding in plain sight. During each season's taping, MPT's team evaluates thousands of items, but only select pieces with the most compelling stories make it in front of the cameras. The magic happens when ordinary household items reveal extraordinary value, surprising origins, or unexpected historical significance.

What makes the show special is how it connects personal memories with broader history. A family heirloom might link to a significant historical moment, while a flea market find could turn out to be worth far more than anyone imagined. These discoveries create moments of genuine surprise and emotional connection that resonate with viewers across Maryland and beyond.



MPT's "Chesapeake Collectibles" uncovers hidden treasures in everyday items

MPT's "Chesapeake Collectibles" uncovers hidden treasures in everyday items

New episodes air and livestream this summer on July 6 and July 13 at 7:30 p.m., perfectly positioned before PBS's "Antiques Roadshow." Encore broadcasts air Wednesdays at 8 p.m. on MPT2. Viewers can catch up on full episodes anytime through MPT's online video player and the free PBS app.

Want to be part of the action? Registration is open for the October 3 and 4 taping. For $135, attendees get verbal evaluations of up to three items, a chance to appear on television, and a one-year MPT membership. These tapings will create content for the series' 14th season, premiering in 2027. Register at mpt.org/collectibles.