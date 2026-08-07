The final weeks of summer are fueling one of the season's biggest travel trends: last-minute family getaways before the back-to-school rush. Families are trading long vacations for shorter, budget-friendly escapes while also locking in early deals for fall break travel.



MomSanity founder Dawn Yanek reveals top family travel trends

MomSanity founder Dawn Yanek reveals top family travel trends

Parenting Expert and MomSanity.com Founder Dawn Yanek shares the biggest family travel trends right now, smart ways to save on a last-minute summer vacation, how to find the best fall break deals before prices climb, as well as simple strategies for making the most of family time without overspending.

