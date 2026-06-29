Summer means more time at home, travel, and entertaining guests, which also means homes need extra attention to stay clean and healthy. Julissa Lambruschini, Owner of MJ Baltimore Cleaning Services, understands the unique challenges families face during the busy summer months.

Lambruschini and her husband Renzo built their company on nearly 20 years of hard work and determination. MJ Baltimore Cleaning Services now provides residential and commercial cleaning throughout the Baltimore area, focusing on quality, consistency, and long-term relationships with clients.

The company stands out by treating clients like family, with many customers staying loyal for years. This personal approach extends to their cleaning philosophy: professional service isn't just about having a spotless house, but about giving families more time together and reducing daily stress.



MJ Baltimore Cleaning Services helps families enjoy summer with less stress

MJ Baltimore Cleaning Services helps families enjoy summer with less stress

Professional cleaning becomes especially valuable during summer when homes see increased activity from family gatherings, vacation prep, and post-travel cleanup. A consistently clean environment helps families focus on making memories rather than managing household chores.

MJ Baltimore Cleaning Services creates customized cleaning plans based on each family's specific needs. Options include weekly, biweekly, monthly, or one-time deep cleaning services, allowing clients to choose what works best for their lifestyle and budget.

New clients can take advantage of current promotions including free in-home estimates plus 20% off their first regular cleaning when mentioning Midday Maryland. The company provides detailed consultations to help families determine the best cleaning schedule for their homes.

Families interested in learning more can contact MJ Baltimore Cleaning Services at 410-252-2141 or mjbaltimorecs@hotmail.com to schedule a free estimate.