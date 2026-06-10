E-bikes and e-scooters are everywhere in Maryland this summer. They're fun, fast and convenient. But trauma centers across the state are seeing a troubling trend.

Maryland TraumaNet reports micromobility injuries are climbing. The collaborative group brings together all of Maryland's trauma centers to improve trauma care and injury prevention statewide.

Trauma centers are treating more head injuries, facial fractures, and rib fractures from these devices. High speeds, no helmets, and riding impaired contribute to the severity. Alcohol and drugs make crashes far worse.

The good news is that most injuries are completely preventable with basic safety measures.

Helmets make a huge difference, especially for kids under 16 where they're required by law. Safe Kids research shows bicycle helmets reduce head injury risk by up to 85 percent, but they have to fit properly to work.



Maryland TraumaNet sees rising e-bike and e-scooter injuries

Maryland TraumaNet sees rising e-bike and e-scooter injuries

Speed kills on these devices. The faster you go, the harder it becomes to stop or avoid obstacles. Sticking to paved surfaces and riding on the right side of streets helps too. Never take these on highways.

Many people don't realize that doubling up is dangerous unless the device was specifically designed for two riders. Staying sober seems obvious, but impaired riding significantly increases crash severity.

Being visible matters more than people think. Reflective clothing and extra lights help drivers spot riders, especially during dawn and dusk hours when visibility drops.

Parents face special challenges since e-bikes are heavier than regular bicycles and e-scooters can handle unpredictably at first. Practicing in safe spaces before hitting busy areas makes sense.

E-dirtbikes present different risks entirely. Maryland treats them as motor vehicles, requiring Class M licenses, registration, and insurance for riders 16 and older. They're only legal on private property with owner permission.

Maryland's roads weren't designed with micromobility in mind. Maryland TraumaNet advocates for better infrastructure like protected bike lanes so everyone can ride more safely.

These devices aren't going anywhere, and they don't have to be dangerous. Small changes in how people use them could prevent serious injuries across Maryland.

