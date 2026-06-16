Construction zones present unique dangers that Maryland's trauma centers are working to address through a coordinated safety campaign.

Maryland TraumaNet, which brings together all trauma centers in the state, has made construction zone safety a priority as these areas significantly increase crash risks. The organization stresses that every day driving decisions can mean the difference between getting home safely and ending up in a trauma center.

The challenge lies in the constantly changing conditions these zones create. Drivers must navigate reduced space, shifting traffic patterns and the presence of heavy equipment - all while construction workers, cyclists and pedestrians share the same space.

Ashley DiMaggio, founder of GuideWell Patient Advocates, became an advocate for roadway safety following the loss of her sister, Sybil, in a 2023 I-695 construction zone crash. A registered nurse with more than 15 years of experience, DiMaggio helps patients and families navigate healthcare decisions and complex medical situations.



Maryland trauma centers promote construction zone safety

Maryland trauma centers promote construction zone safety

Maryland TraumaNet emphasizes that slowing down, staying alert and following posted signs in work zones can help prevent crashes and protect everyone on the road.

Get more information at maryland-traumanet.com.