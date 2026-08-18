The Maryland State Fair marks its 145th year alongside America's 250th celebration, continuing its mission to educate the public about agriculture's vital role in Maryland, the nation, and the world. While thrilling rides, delicious food, and entertaining games draw crowds, the fair's primary purpose remains connecting visitors to agricultural education and showcasing Maryland's premiere industry.

This year's fair features more than 600 competitions where 4-H and Future Farmers of America youth alongside Open Class participants can demonstrate their talents and compete for ribbons. The Maryland State Fair introduces a new Open Class Rabbit Show, held in conjunction with the 4-H/FFA Rabbit Show during the third weekend in the Cow Palace, expanding opportunities for rabbit enthusiasts of all ages.

Agriculture Educator Kelly Garvick and Jr. Fair Board Member Wyatt Zylka highlight how the fair serves Marylanders who are multiple generations removed from farming. Through hands-on experiences at U-Learn Farm, U-Learn Barn, the Birthing Center, and Horseland, the fair aims to inspire current and future generations to pursue farming or other vital agriculture professions.



Maryland State Fair celebrates 145th year with new rabbit competition

Maryland State Fair celebrates 145th year with new rabbit competition

The fair's barns, show rings, and buildings, including the new Harvest Hall for farm and garden exhibits, accommodate more than 500,000 fairgoers who can appreciate thousands of exhibits, learn from exhibitors, and consider participating in future fairs. The Maryland State Fair & Agricultural Society operates as a private non-profit organization dedicated to supporting agriculture education and preserving Maryland's agricultural heritage.

The 145th Maryland State Fair presented by Toyota runs three weekends: August 27-30, September 3-7, and September 10-13 at the Timonium location in Baltimore County. Admission prices are $15 for adults ages 12-61, $12 for seniors 62 and older, $10 for children ages 6-11, and free for children five and under.

Visit marylandstatefair.com for advance discount ticket sales that must be purchased before arriving at the fair.