The Maryland SPCA brings National Dog Week to life with three exciting community celebrations featuring activities for both humans and their four-legged family members. The organization, which has been saving Maryland animals since 1869, combines fun-filled festivities with opportunities to meet adoptable pets throughout the week.

Following our preview contest on "Midday Maryland," the celebrations kick off Saturday, August 22nd at the Rotunda from 11 to 3. Dog lovers will discover pet games, local pet vendors, doggie activities, professional pet photos and live pet portraits, plus a Flea-less yard sale. Visitors can meet adoptable dogs and cats while enjoying live music, food and drink vendors throughout the day.



Maryland SPCA celebrates National Dog Week with community events

Maryland SPCA celebrates National Dog Week with community events

The festivities continue Wednesday, August 26th at Union Craft Brewing from 5 to 8. Dogs join their humans on the outdoor patio for an evening of community, craft beer, and canine companionship. The dog-friendly atmosphere encourages families to bring their pets while supporting animals in need.

The week concludes Saturday, August 29th at THE AVENUE at White Marsh from 11 to 3. Families and their canine companions enjoy a full day of National Dog Week activities in this convenient shopping center location.

Each event features pet contests, photo opportunities, drink specials, prizes, and most importantly, chances to meet adorable adoptable dogs looking for forever homes. The Maryland SPCA's mission to reduce pet homelessness drives these community engagement efforts that connect Baltimore-area residents with pets needing families.

The celebrations support the organization's commitment to providing pet retention services, safety net housing, and community programs that have guided their work for over 150 years.

Visit Mdspca.org for more information about adoption opportunities and upcoming events.