Maryland Proton Treatment Center - Head & Neck Cancer

Dr. Jason Molitoris, radiation oncologist at the Maryland Proton Treatment Center and Associate Professor of Radiation Oncology at the University of Maryland School of Medicine, helps lead the way in new methods for treating head and neck cancer. Recent findings reveal how innovative approaches like proton therapy are making a difference for patients.

Proton therapy stands out as an advanced form of radiation, delivering energy directly to the tumor while protecting the surrounding healthy tissue. This precision means fewer side effects and better outcomes for many types of cancer, all tailored to individual treatment plans.

Maryland Proton Treatment Center

Maryland Proton Treatment Center - January 2023

As the first and most experienced proton therapy center in the region, the Maryland Proton Treatment Center offers support, expertise, and access to the latest technology. To see if proton therapy may be right for you, start the conversation with your medical care team.