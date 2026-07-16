The Maryland Proton Treatment Center stands as Maryland's only provider of proton therapy, delivering precise and painless cancer treatment through advanced technology. The center features pencil-beam scanning capabilities across all five treatment rooms, backed by the expertise of physicians from the University of Maryland Department of Radiation Oncology.

Dr. Elizabeth Nichols, a leading breast cancer specialist in the state, highlights the critical importance of exploring all treatment options when facing a breast cancer diagnosis. Proton therapy provides highly targeted radiation that proves especially beneficial for patients with left-sided breast cancer or those who have received prior chest radiation. This advanced approach minimizes exposure to vital organs like the heart and lungs while effectively treating the tumor.

Maryland Proton Treatment Center fights cancer with precision radiation Maryland Proton Treatment Center fights cancer with precision radiation

The precision of proton therapy makes it a game-changing option for cancer patients who need radiation treatment but want to protect healthy tissue. Unlike traditional radiation, proton therapy stops at the tumor site, reducing the risk of damage to surrounding organs.

Patients can schedule consultations with radiation oncologists to discuss treatment options and determine if proton therapy fits their specific case. Consultations can be requested online or by phone, with patients receiving a callback to schedule within two business days.

Learn more about proton therapy options at AskForProtons.com.