TraumaNet brings together experts from all of Maryland’s designated trauma centers and specialty referral centers, forming a multidisciplinary advocacy group dedicated to advancing trauma care throughout the state. By providing leadership and consultation, TraumaNet is committed to promoting excellence in trauma services—ensuring Maryland residents receive the best possible care when it matters most.

In honor of National Poison Prevention Week, observed March 15–21, TraumaNet is highlighting the Maryland Poison Center and its essential role in community safety. This year’s theme, “When the unexpected happens, Poison Help is here for you,” reminds us that emergencies can happen at any time and expert help is always available. The Maryland Poison Center is open 24/7, 365 days a year, providing free guidance and support to Marylanders facing poison emergencies or questions.

Maryland Poison Center

Maryland Poison Center

One call is all it takes: dial Poison Help at 1-800-222-1222 from anywhere in the United States, and you’ll be connected directly to your local poison center, including the Maryland Poison Center. Whether you need information or immediate assistance, trusted experts are just a phone call away.

To learn more about poison prevention and safety resources, visit mdpoison.com. When the unexpected happens, the Maryland Poison Center is always here for you.

